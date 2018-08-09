Home States Karnataka

RS Deputy Chairman polls: Opposition candidate BK Hariprasad has always been Congress blue-eyed boy

His nomination to Upper House despite failing to win even a single election shows the trust he has gained from Sonia Gandhi

Published: 09th August 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

BK Hariprasad with senior Congress leader Anand Sharma after filing his nomination in New Delhi on Wednesday I Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Always seen as a committed organisational man who keeps a low profile, AICC General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka BK Hariprasad has been nominated by the Congress as the united opposition candidate in the fight for the Rajya Sahba Deputy Chairman's post.

READ | BK Hariprasad to be Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy chairperson post

Serving his fourth term in the Rajya Sabha, Hariprasad has been an enigma for many within the party for his clout with the high command and the strong backing he has been enjoying from the Nehru-Gandhi family since the days of Indira.

He was a student leader at MES College in Bengaluru in the early 1970s and took no time in drawing the appreciation of party leaders during his tenure as general secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

READ | Rajya Sabha deputy-chairman election: BJD to support NDA candidate

"It was his dynamism and loyalty that impressed the party high command when he was the general secretary of the youth Congress in the state in 1975," said KPCC functionary and former Bengaluru mayor Ramachandrappa, who has seen the rise of Hariprasad from close quarters for the last three decades.

Hariprasad made a mark with Sanjay and Indira Gandhi and has not looked back since then, Ramachanrappa told The New Indian Express. Prasad, who has failed to win a single election, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the fourth time, which conveys enough about the backing and trust he enjoys with party supremo Sonia Gandhi.

He has been AICC General Secretary for the last 18 years and served as party in-charge of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. He has also had a long innings as Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the Congress, for 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson election BK Hariprasad Opposition candidate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects