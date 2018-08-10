Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to transplant paddy in farmer’s attire

As it would take two hours to complete paddy transplantation on five acres, the CM will join 100 women, 50 farmers and 25 pairs of bulls for the activity

Published: 10th August 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will take part in the transplantation of paddy seedlings at Seethapura in Mandya village on Saturday in typical farmer attire — a dhoti, shirt and a towel wrapped over his head. Ahead of the local body elections, the chief minister is set to replicate actor Rajkumar’s role in ‘Bangarada Manushya’, the 1972-superhit movie, that inspired hundreds to return to natives to take up farming.

The iconic cinema had also lauded contributions of Sir M Visvesvaraya for the construction of KRS dam. The chief minister, who announced waiver of farm loans and appealed to farmers not to resort to suicide, wanted to boost the morale of the farming community which was hit by consecutive droughts in the region.

As it would take two hours to complete paddy transplantation on five acres, Kumaraswamy will join 100 women, 50 farmers and 25 pairs of bulls for the activity. He will interact with farmers and will have lunch with them in the field. A small stage will be put up inside the field that will accommodate three people. While party workers and farmers can watch the programme on LCDs erected on the bund of CDS canal. Later, Kumaraswamy will proceed to KRS where he will interact with legislators to discuss development works of the district.

District Minister C S Puttaraju said he had a wish of bringing in Kumaraswamy in the role of ‘Rajeevappa’ played by Rajkumar in the 1972-superhit movie.It will be an occasion to bring the plight of farmers to the notice of the chief minister, he added. He said farming activities had come to a standstill in Mandya district for the last four years. Kumaraswamy, during his tour to Nagamangala and Adichunchanagiri Mutt, had expressed his wish to take part in paddy cultivation if the rain gods blessed and reservoirs are filled.

