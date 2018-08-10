Karnataka: Landslide hits traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru route 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Vehicular traffic on Madikeri-Mangaluru route was thrown out of gear on Thursday following landslides. Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya PI, the traffic police blocked the stretch of highway that passes through Madikeri town by diverting traffic on an alternative route through Mekeri. But heavy traffic was witnessed on the alternative route too as it is very narrow. This resulted in traffic piling up to several kilometres with cascading effects on connecting roads.

Sources said the alternative route turned out to be more dangerous owing to potholes. Traffic on the alternative route was blocked for over two hours and vehicles struggled to pass through narrow stretches. The DC was alerted by the public about the traffic menace on this alternative stretch.

“While the road is risky during the night hours, it is inevitable but to allow commuters on this road as there is no other alternative. However, I have ordered immediate action from officials concerned and have asked them to strengthen the road to avoid mishaps,” DC Sreevidya said.

Supa dam fills up



Supa dam in Uttara Kannada district has reached its maximum capacity (145 tmcft) after a gap of five years.

Cultural events to be hit?



Mysuru: The washing away of roads due to rain in Kodagu is likely to hit tourists coming to Mysuru. The Chunchanakatte Jalapthaosava this weekend and Gaganachukki Jalapathosava on August 18 and 19 are likely to be hit as both Cauvery and Kapila are in spate.