Karnataka to deport all illegal immigrants

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwara said that all illegal immigrants staying in Karnataka would be deported at state's expense which would be collected later from respective embassies. He was addressing media persons here on Friday.

Commenting on a query about illegal immigrants, the Deputy CM said that the state is assessing how many illegal immigrants are there in the state like the people without a visa or staying after the expiry.

"Any immigrant without a valid visa and documents would be deported back to their country. During the recent drug eradication drive, it is found that 107 African Nationals are staying without a visa or overstaying their visa period. They are going to be deported shortly. We would bear the ticket expense including the transportation to the airport and send them back after informing concerned embassies. The expenses of deportation would be collected from those embassies later", he said.