Loan waiver criticism: CM HD Kumaraswamy says money doesn’t grow on trees

Kumaraswamy said that the media had been unfair to his government repeatedly raising questions over how he would manage to raise funds for the waiver.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chiding the media for constant criticism on farm loan waiver, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that his government was not childish about the Rs 49,000 crore waiver.

Speaking at an event to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (World Adivasi Day) Kumaraswamy said that the media had been unfair to his government repeatedly raising questions over how he would manage to raise funds for the waiver. In an emotional appeal, the Chief Minister asked people of the Adivasi community to trust him and his government to ensure their welfare.

“I alone know the difficult circumstances I am in. I have to waive loans of Rs 49,000 crore. Money doesn’t come overnight. There is no money-bearing tree from where I can pluck funds. I need to take officials into confidence,” H D Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy appealed to the Adivasi community to set aside the differences and come together to form a committee that could coordinate with the government for the welfare of the community.

