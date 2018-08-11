Home States Karnataka

Life has no meaning without liberty: Chief Justice Dipak Misra

Spirituality is not beyond rationality and rationality is not bereft of spirituality. There has to be a synthesis, amalgamation, synergy between spirituality and rationality, said Dipak Misra.

Published: 11th August 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. (File photo | PTI).

By Express News Service

PUTTAPARTHI: Strongly advocating the importance of liberty and spirituality in life, Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said "life has no meaning without liberty."

Delivering the inaugural address at the conference on "Human Values and Legal World" being organised at Prashanti Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Justice Misra asked, "can human race survive without liberty" adding that "what is the point if I do not have liberty, sans liberty life has no meaning. It is death."

Dwelling at length about the importance of spirituality and humanity in life, he said, spirituality is not beyond rationality and rationality is not bereft of spirituality. There has to be a synthesis, amalgamation, synergy between spirituality and rationality.

"My spiritual and moral summoning has brought me here. There is no need for a tussle between science and spirituality," he stressed.

Referring to Human values and human rights enshrined in the constitution, he said some human values are inherent and some you have to cultivate. Human values and Human rights are protected. Constituion and law teaches you as you grow up.

"The concepts of law are built on the foundations of human values. If the human values are lost the entire edifice will crumble," he cautioned.

He emphasised the need for imparting justice with human touch. "Law and justice is blended with humanity," he said. Paying tributes to spiritual icon Satya Sai Baba, justice Misra said, "divinity is humanity."

He also dwelt about the need to shed ego to attain greater sense of humanity and spirituality. Throw that "I" if you want to grow up morally," he said.

More than 30 sitting judges of Supreme Court and various High Courts and more than 750 delegates from the legal fraternity, are attending the two-day conference, which is said to be the first of its kind in India. Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Judge of International Court of Justice, Supreme Couirt judge NV Ramana, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana justice TB Radhakrishnan are among those who are participating in the conference which has separate seminars on the subjects of "Constituional Values and Human Rights," "Role of Judiciary in Advancing Human Values" and "Dharma and the Rule of Law."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dipak Misra Chief Justice of India Prashanti Nilayam Satya Sai Baba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala