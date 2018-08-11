Home States Karnataka

Old is gold, say Bhadravathi people as floods inundate the new bridge

The newer one is built lower than the older one, so it is flooded whenever water is released from the reservoir, blocking the movement of people.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Old is gold. This is what people of Bhadravathi town have been saying in the last 24 hours, after water in Bhadra river started rising and flowing over the newly constructed bridge behind KSRTC bus stand since 7 pm on Thursday. This is a first in four years.

Two bridges have been laid across the river — one of 158 years and the other, 15 years.

Ravichandra, a goldsmith in the town, said, “The older bridge was made by authorities who had vision. Even today it stands strong. Water level in the river never reaches the height of this bridge”.
Heavy downpour in Bhadra reservoir catchment areas such as N R Pura, Koppa and Moodigere taluks of Chikkamagaluru district caused rise in its water level.  

Water inflow that was about 22,678 cusecs on Thursday at 8 am reached to more than 50,000 cusecs by evening. The reservoir authorities released 45,000 cusecs into the river, opening the gate for about 7 feet.
By Thursday afternoon, the police blocked movement of vehicles and people on the bridge as they expected water to flood the bridge anytime. The department kept a 24X7 vigil blocking entry from
both sides.

Engineer Rudresh told TNIE that the water inflow fell by Friday morning, to about 33,900 cusecs. The opening of the crest gate was reduced to 5 feet. Presently, about 30,000 cusecs is being released into the river.

Outflow from Bhadra reservoir surpassed inflow in the last two days. On Friday, outflow was 41,438 cusecs while inflow was 44,961 cusecs. Water level in the reservoir was 184.70 feet, against the maximum level of 186 feet. 

Bhadra Bridge Of Benkipura Town
Constructed by Public Works Department of Mysuru Maharaja in 1860 at a cost of `24,997.

