Karnataka government officers told to submit beverage bills

Here on, in order to claim reimbursement, state government officers will have to submit certified copy of the bills for hot beverages served to their departments.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

With the existing system, officers are allowed to draw an advance amount for coffee and tea served at their departments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here on, in order to claim reimbursement, state government officers will have to submit certified copy of the bills for hot beverages served to their departments.

With the existing system, officers are allowed to draw an advance amount for coffee and tea served at their departments. However, there have been allegations that some of the officers are drawing excessive amount. This is why the Department of Finance has issued a circular asking the officers to claim the bills only after submitting certified copies of the same.

An official from the Finance Department said, “There is a fixed amount meant for tea, coffee and snacks to be served during meetings and events for each department. However, this is being misused and many departments are spending double the amount.”

