Home States Karnataka

Wildlife activists oppose Shivaldappana Temple expansion plan

It is an isolated and remote temple located on a hillock that hardly sees any devotees or tourists.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife activists have called for suspension of any development activities in the Shivaldappana Temple located inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. It is an isolated and remote temple located on a hillock that hardly sees any devotees or tourists.

The Lord Shiva temple is atop the Shivaldappana Betta near Uyyamballi village in the Sangam Range of this protected area. As the temple has one borewell, the temple authorities are proposing to increase the facilities and are making efforts to get one more sanctioned.

Wildlife activist Shankar said, “The temple already has a working borewell, but now they are planning for a second one. This might be an initial step to expand the temple. This is a cause for serious concern as it will affect both the habitat and the wildlife. Forest officials should curb such developments as this will open a Pandora’s box in the days to come.”

A temple staffer said they had submitted an application to the local gram panchayat for just a borewell. He added, “We are yet to take a decision on taking up development activities.”

Speaking to Express, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Cauvery Wildlife Division, V Yedukondalu said, “Till date, no permission has been given for another borewell for this temple. But we will look into the issue as it is inside a protected area.”

The Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary forms part of the notified Mysore Elephant Reserve which has 800-900 elephants. Further, this sanctuary provides a vital link between BRT Tiger Reserve and MM Hills in the south west, Bannerghatta National Park in the north and Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary in the north-east (Tamil Nadu).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wildlife activists Shivaldappana Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual