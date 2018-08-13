High alert sounded across Cauvery basin following heavy rains forecast for 3 days

By UNI

MYSURU: Authorities have warned heavy rains over the next three days across the Cauvery basin areas in Karnataka on Monday despite receding water level in the river with normal life continued to be paralysed in the region.

With Harangi reservoir receiving heavy inflow, the authorities have issued flood warning to the people on the banks of the river to move to safer places as the discharge from the dam will be increased with more than 20,000 cusces during the day.

People were seen struggling transport a dead body to cross the river which is flowing over the danger mark .

Kodagu district continued to receive heavy rains with Bhagamandala recording 106 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

The district administration has declared a holiday on Monday for all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in view of very heavy rainfall forecast by the weather office.

A general advisory has been issued to the public to stay safe and not venture close to rivers and streams as they are overflowing, and intense rains in the upstream could result in flash floods posing danger.

A stretch of Mysuru-Nanjangud highway, which is part of National Highway 766, that connected Bengaluru with Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu, remained out of bounds for the fourth day on Monday with flood waters overflowing on the highway.

The Hommaragalli bridge connecting Nanjangud with H. D. Kote was submerged after water discharge from Kabini reservoir was stepped up.

Vehicular traffic on NH 766, after crossing Mysuru, had been diverted near Kadakola to pass through industrial area and reach Nanjangud town, which is a detour of about 5 km, according to Nanjangud police.

Similarly, vehicles from the other direction take a deviation near Hullahalli circle in Nanjangud and reach the ring road in Mysuru via Jayapura.

KRS, Balamuri, Sangama in Srirangapatna, Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls at Shivanasamudra, Talakad, and Chunchunkatte waterfalls are among the places that present a spectacular view with abundance of water and large number of visitors were flocking these spots.

The stepping up of water release from Kabini reservoir -- which was at the rate of around 80,000 cusecs on Sunday was reduced 40,000 cusecs on Monday morning and from KRS -- which was at the rate of around 40,000 cusecs on Monday morning The sand bed on the banks of the river at Talakad has been submerged in the Cauvery.

The tourists had to be content with playing in the knee-deep waters and take coracle rides Fears of the swollen Cauvery river entering low-lying residential areas downstream the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in the district are back with the catchments of the river in Kodagu district buckling under very-heavy-to-heavy rains.

KRS, near Srirangapatna in Mandya district is nearing maximum capacity and the Irrigation Department maintaining heavy discharge to prevent the occurrence of "serious flood-like-situation".

The reservoir level was at 122.1 ft. on Monday morning and the level is expected to reach the maximum of 124.80 over the next 48 hours with the reservoir getting the inflow at the rate of 401,672 cusecs, said department officials.

The river has remained in spate for the past four days, worrying residents of several low-lying areas on either side.

According to sources at the district administration, agencies are on alert to swing into action in emergencies.

The Irrigation Department has already issued a general flood alert and asked people not to venture into the river.

Normal life continue to affect in the Chikmagaluru district with rain continued to lashing out with several lands slides occurred at Mullyyanagiri hills affecting the traffic.

Even the Chikkamangluru district authorities have also declared holiday for the schools and colleges in five taluks of the district.