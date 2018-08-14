Home States Karnataka

Aadhaar must to buy Mysore Silk saris during sale in Karnataka

To keep middlemen away from this and to ensure the saris at discounted rates reach the intended beneficiaries.

Aadhaar while purchasing Mysore Silk saris is also to ensure that the person who buys a sari in this special sale will not be eligible to buy the same for the next five years in the same offer.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aadhaar will be must to buy Mysore Silk saris during the special sale organised by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Ltd (KSIC) on August 15 and August 24 to mark Independence Day and Varamahalakshmi respectively.

Sa Ra Mahesh, state Tourism and Sericulture Minister, told The New Indian Express that the special sale is organised for women, who are fond of Mysore Silk, but cannot afford the same due to the price range.
"On Independence Day (August 15), we are selling the saris worth Rs 7,000 for  Rs 4,000, and on Varamahalakshmi festival (August 24), the saris worth Rs 15,000 will be sold at Rs 4000," the minister said.

To keep middlemen away from this and to ensure the saris at discounted rates reach the intended beneficiaries, the KSIC has made it mandatory for the customers to produce Aadhaar cards while buying the saris during the special sale at the respective showrooms or outlets. This mandatory  submission of Aadhaar while purchasing Mysore Silk saris is also to ensure that the person who buys a sari in this special sale will not be eligible to buy the same for the next five years in the same offer.

Sa Ra Mahesh said, "We made Aadhaar compulsory to buy the saris to avoid misuse of the scheme."
However, the minister said they cannot track people in case of re-sale of the saris.
The minister pointed out that this scheme would mean a C 10 crore annual burden for KSIC. "We are sacrificing our profits with the intention of reaching women who cannot afford to buy these," said the minister.

I-Day sale  at five outlets across the state One-day sale on Independence Day will be held at selected outlets. This will be held at five showrooms, including two in Bengaluru, and one each in Mysore, Channapatna and Davanagere. On Wednesday, Mysore Silk saris worth D 7,000 will be given at D 4,000.

SALE AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15 AT
KSIC Jubilee showroom, MG Road, Bengaluru
KSIC showroom, FKCCI building, KG Road, Bengaluru
KSIC Centenary Building, Silk weaving factory, Mysore
KSIC showroom, Spun silk mills premises, Channapatna
KSIC showroom, Mahanagara Palike building, Davanagere

