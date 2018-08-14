Karnataka government will protect farmers’ interests: CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

HARADANAHALLI: The state government is committed to protecting the interest of farmers, said CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday. Speaking to the reporters after offering special puja at Eshwar temple, he said the state government will also take steps to waive farm loans taken from commercial banks in the future.

He said he is studying the pros and cons of the financial situation and will come up with a final decision after speaking with bankers.

Hinting at bringing new schemes and programmes aiming at farming community, Kumaraswamy said he has decided to spend whole day with farmers once in a month to build confidence among farmers. Ajim Foundation headed by Ajim Premji has agreed to introduce zero budget natural farming method in Karnataka on the lines of Andhra Pradesh. Kumaraswamy said that the financial growth rate of the state has increased to 32.7 per cent when compared to previous statistics.

Earlier, JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda said that Kumarasamy will enter national politics after completion of the full term of five years of coalition government. District Minister H D Revanna, Lingesh and Balakrishna MLAs were present.