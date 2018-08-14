Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: This couple’s snake rescue drive to end blind beliefs

If there are some bitter experiences, there are some sweet ones too, Chitti told The New Indian Express.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Chitti along with Nirzara and their two children handling snakes in Belagavi | Express

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the Naag Panchami festival, the day snake is worshipped, around the corner, Anand Chitti and his wife Nirzara, a couple engaged in rescuing snakes from concrete jungles and eradicating blind beliefs associated with snakes for more than a decade, are geared up to develop a snake-friendly society.

Chitti, who has passed SSLC, has done a thorough study on snakes and spreads knowledge about them among people, especially to the new generation, through educational institutes. He was just 18 when he started handling snakes barehanded in his field at Yellur village of Belagavi. Soon, he turned out to be a noted snake rescuer in the city and surrounding villages. This 36-year-old snake rescuer has been bitten 20 times by different snakes while rescuing them. If there are some bitter experiences, there are some sweet ones too, Chitti told The New Indian Express.

Chitti recalled that he was married with Nirzara about 11 years ago, and that she was the most snake-fearing woman he had ever met in his life. He thought it was only right to begin creating awareness of snakes, and dispel fear and blind beliefs people had about the reptiles at home, with Nirzara.

“It took me five years to quell the fear that Nirzara had for snakes, and instil in her the expertise to handle snakes in order to rescue them. Today, she is reportedly the only woman snake rescuer in Karnataka,” said Chitti with pride. He revealed that Nirzara handles all types of snakes and she has taught the art to their children too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snake rescue Naag Panchami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener