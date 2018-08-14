Landslide hits traffic on Bengaluru-Mysore highway

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/MADIKERI/ KARWAR: Massive landslides on two highways brought the traffic between Mangaluru and Bengaluru/Mysuru to a grinding halt on Monday for several hours.

The first landslide took place on Madikeri-Mangaluru highway around 5.30am at Karthoji village near Madenadu while the second occurred near Gundya on Shiradi Ghat around 4.30pm. While the debris on the Shiradi Ghat stretch was cleared around 8 pm, the mounds of soil are yet to be cleared on the Madikeri-Mangaluru highway.

Following landslides, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the busy highways. Soon after the incidents, the authorities stopped the vehicles and diverted the traffic on alternative routes. Vehicles coming from Madikeri heading towards Mangaluru were diverted via Bhagamandala and Karike to join the highway near Sullia. However, the traffic on the alternative route moved at a slow pace as the stretch is narrow.

Men and machines have been deployed near Madikeri-Mangaluru highway to clear a large portion of earth that slid onto the road along with more than 10 trees. PWD sources said that even if the debris is cleared, the stretch will not be opened for traffic as it is risky for the vehicles to move on it. “We will wait till the morning and only after the assessing the condition of the road and taking precautionary measures, the traffic will be allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, due to landslide on Shiradi Ghat on Sakaleshpur side, traffic was diverted to move via Charmadi Ghat for about four hours. Several vehicles were stranded on the ghat. Because of this, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s visit to Dharmasthala temple was delayed as he had to take the alternative Charmadi Ghat road. Puttur AC Krishnamoorthy said eight earthmovers were pressed into action to clear the debris and the road was cleared for traffic around 8 pm.

Flood alert issued

KPCL has issued final flood warning to the people living along the banks of Sharavati

river as water level in Linganamakki dam has reached 1,812.75 ft as against its maximum

level of 1,819 ft. KPCL has urged the people to shift to safer places. The fishermen have been

asked not to take up fishing activities.

Schools and colleges shut in Dakshina Kannada

In view of heavy rain forecast, authorities have declared holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu. Also, primary and higher secondary schools will be closed in Karwar, Ankola, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Siddapur, Sirsi and Yellapur taluks.