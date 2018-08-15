Home States Karnataka

Goa’s legal team calls it ‘major victory ’

Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni, who is Goa’s legal counsel, calls the verdict a “major victory” for the state.

Published: 15th August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the absence of head of the state, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the US for medical treatment, the Goa government has decided to react only after going through the verdict. Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni, who is Goa’s legal counsel, calls the verdict a “major victory” for the state.

He said, through text messages, the total claim of Karnataka was 35 TMC but the state has been allocated only 5.5 TMC ft of water which also includes 1.5 TMC ft of water for in basin consumptive use, to which Goa did not have any objection. The total diversion allowed to Karnataka is only 3.9 TMC of water, said Nadkarni.

The Tribunal has rejected Karnataka’s demand for diversion of 5.527 tmc ft of water of Mahadayi river basin to the Supa reservoir of the Kali Hydro-Electric Power Project, and found to be unjustified, according to Nadkarni. The Tribunal has also rejected Karnataka’s demand to divert 7 tmc ft of surplus water from the proposed Kotni reservoir of the Mahadayi Hydro Electric Power (MHEP) Project, he said.

