Heavy rainfall: 14 Karnataka districts on high alert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With heavy rainfall expected in many parts of the state, as many as 14 state districts including Coastal and Malnad region, have been kept on high alert. The state government has taken precautionary measures to face the situation, said Gangaram Baderia, Principal Secretary, Revenue department (Disaster management).

Out of 30 districts, 14, including eight districts from Coastal and Malnad region along with Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya and other districts are on alert. A sum of Rs 237 crore has been set aside for overall rain-related disaster management.

Deputy Commissioners from these districts are also told to be on high alert and update the authorities concerned in case of emergency.

This year, since April, 135 people have died and 709 cattle were killed, with most of the deaths caused by lightning strikes. This apart, 10,000 houses were damaged during rain.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy, as per their records, heavy to very heavy rainfall means more than 64.5 mm and 124.5 mm a day respectively. But eight districts — including Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga — have recorded 200-300 mm rainfall a day. This has crossed many of the previous records. An alert has been sent to the concerned, not just about flooding near water bodies, but also about landslides, tree falls and other natural calamities.

Official sources from Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said they have many teams working under various departments whose services would be used in emergency.

Apart from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, they also have support from Fire and Emergency service, Quick Response Team from Civil Defence along with Navy, Army and Indian Coast Guard.

The NDRF team, which was in Bengaluru, has been sent to Honnavara, and if needed the NDRF from Guntur and Kozhikode are likely to join in.

Also, wherever it is not raining, Fire and emergency department teams are sent to other districts where it needs rescue team service.

Baderia told The New Indian Express that they were geared up with sufficient men and machinery. "We have instructed respective DCs to take a call, and if needed, declare holidays for schools and colleges.

They have full-fledged rescue teams with boats, divers, drugs and other essentials at their service, and money is not a constraint as each DCs can draw up to Rs 5 crore; and if needed more money can be used. We are getting weather updates once every two hours. Except Kalaburgi and Bengaluru Urban region, many districts are on alert,'' he added.

14 affected districts

Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad

It is raining miseries in DK, Udupi, Kodagu districts

Mangaluru: Connectivity issues have worsened in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts as heavy rains continued to pound the region. The road and railway traffic between Bengaluru-Mangaluru was hit by landslides on Shiradhi Ghat and on the railway line of Subrhmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat section.

Linganamakki crest gates opened after four years

Shivamogga: To account for the heavy inflow of 94,861 cusecs of water into Linganamakki Reservoir situated in Kargal village of Sagara taluk, Karnataka Power Corporation authorities opened nine of its 11 crest gates to let water into the river. This is the 14th time since 1964, the reservoir reached its maximum level of 1,819 feet.

3-year-old dies in wall collapse in Chikkanayakanahalli

Tumakuru: A three-year-old girl was killed when a wall collapsed on her at Naduvanahalli village in Dodda Ennegere GP of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Tuesday. Pranathi along with two other kids were playing on the premises of a dilapidated house, when one of its walls collapsed on her. Rains also caused havoc in parts of the district.

Floodgates open up fear at KRS reservoir

Mysuru: After the recent flooding of Kapila river, it is now the turn of Cauvery after irrigation officials released 1 lakh cusecs of water into the river from the Krishna Raja Sagar dam beginning at noon on Tuesday. The huge quantity of water was released through 60 gates of the reservoir after a gap of 13 years.