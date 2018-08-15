Unfavourable weather conditions force IAF to ground airshow at Karnataka's Bidar

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

BIDAR: The much-awaited airshow by the Surya Kirans to at Bidar on Independence Day has been grounded due to unfavourable weather conditions in the district. The nine Mk ll aircraft were scheduled to fly showcasing diverse manoeuvres at 2:00 PM today.

According to an official in the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Bidar, the decision to cancel the airshow was taken in the late evening hours yesterday. The Met forecast in Bidar informed that steady rain and wind would continue even on August 15.

The Bidar fort was chosen for the show as it has the capability to accommodate a sizable crowd.

The IAF was holding the show at the home base after 10 long years and the cancellation has come as a major disappointment for the visitors.

There was no clarity from the IAF when asked about the postponement of the event.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Bidar, H R Mahadev said the IAF may hold the show in December. "We still don't know when will the airshow be organised, but from what transpired between the district administration and the IAF station in Bidar, the show may be tentatively held in the month of December," Mahadev informed the Express.

The common public in Bidar was expecting the display in two parts - composite and synchro phase. Under the composite ambit, the aircraft fly together on each others wing showcasing diverse formations whereas in the synchro phase the crowd will witness pilots flying the aircraft in splits, crosses and inverted flight along with other stunts.

It may be noted that the Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been primarily raised to spread awareness about the IAF among the youth of the country and motivate them to join the armed forces especially the Indian Air Force.

The team also showcases the very high order of professionalism of the IAF besides demonstrating sublime flying skills and maintenance acumen of the IAF. Displaying the 'espirit de core', the team is often referred to as the ambassadors of The IAF.

Bidar plays a significant role in training pilots to fly fighter jets and the base offers stage-III Advanced Jet Training (AGT). All the women fighter pilots had undergone training at this station. Karnataka's and South India' first woman fighter pilot Meghana Shanbogh who recently graduated as flying officer from the Dindigul's prestigious Air Force Academy is now stationed at Bidar.

Meghana who is IAF's sixth woman fighter pilot is undergoing training here since August.