Home States Karnataka

Unfavourable weather conditions force IAF to ground airshow at Karnataka's Bidar

The decision to cancel the show was taken after the Met forecast predicted steady rain and wind in Bidar. 

Published: 15th August 2018 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

BIDAR: The much-awaited airshow by the Surya Kirans to at Bidar on Independence Day has been grounded due to unfavourable weather conditions in the district. The nine Mk ll aircraft were scheduled to fly showcasing diverse manoeuvres at 2:00 PM today.

According to an official in the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Bidar, the decision to cancel the airshow was taken in the late evening hours yesterday. The Met forecast in Bidar informed that steady rain and wind would continue even on August 15. 

The Bidar fort was chosen for the show as it has the capability to accommodate a sizable crowd. 

The IAF was holding the show at the home base after 10 long years and the cancellation has come as a major disappointment for the visitors. 

There was no clarity from the IAF when asked about the postponement of the event.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Bidar, H R Mahadev said the IAF may hold the show in December. "We still don't know when will the airshow be organised, but from what transpired between the district administration and the IAF station in Bidar, the show may be tentatively held in the month of December," Mahadev informed the Express.

The common public in Bidar was expecting the display in two parts - composite and synchro phase. Under the composite ambit, the aircraft fly together on each others wing showcasing diverse formations whereas in the synchro phase the crowd will witness pilots flying the aircraft in splits, crosses and inverted flight along with other stunts. 

It may be noted that the Surya Kiran aerobatic team has been primarily raised to spread awareness about the IAF among the youth of the country and motivate them to join the armed forces especially the Indian Air Force. 

The team also showcases the very high order of professionalism of the IAF besides demonstrating sublime flying skills and maintenance acumen of the IAF. Displaying the 'espirit de core', the team is often referred to as the ambassadors of The IAF. 

Bidar plays a significant role in training pilots to fly fighter jets and the base offers stage-III  Advanced Jet Training (AGT). All the women fighter pilots had undergone training at this station. Karnataka's and South India' first woman fighter pilot Meghana Shanbogh who recently graduated as flying officer from the Dindigul's prestigious Air Force Academy is now stationed at Bidar.

Meghana who is IAF's sixth woman fighter pilot is undergoing training here since August. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
airshow cancelled IAF airshow Bidar air force station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss