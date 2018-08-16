Centre asks state to set up Deportation Centre in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move to crack down on the illegal immigrants and foreign nationals staying illegally even after expiry of their visa period, the union government has asked the state government to set up a Deportation Centre in Bengaluru as part of the measures to deport them.

The communication from the Union Home Ministry has come in response to a representation submitted by BJP MLA and State General Secretary Aravinda Limbavali to union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about "the presence of lakhs of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants posing a threat to national integrity and security."

Limbalai had also highlighted thousands of African nationals staying illegally in Bengaluru and indulging in alleged illegal activities.

Responding to the representation, union home ministry has in a letter asked the state government to set up a Deportation Center in Bengaluru and initiate measures to deport illegal immigrants.