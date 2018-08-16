KSRTC bus catches fire, 20 passengers escape unhurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 20 passengers had a narrow escape after the KSRTC bus in which they were travelling caught fire. The incident occurred near Tin Factory in KR Puram on Wednesday morning.

Police said the KSRTC sleeper A/C bus (KA-40-F-535) that was coming to Bengaluru city from Tirupati caught fire at 5.30am near Tin Factory. The driver noticed the fire in the rear of the bus and immediately stopped the vehicle and alerted the passengers to get down. Around 20 passengers exited from the bus.

“There was no casualty. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Preliminary probe has established that the fire was due to short circuit,” KR Puram police said.