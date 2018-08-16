Home States Karnataka

Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami sticks to his routine

He wakes up around 4 am and prepares for pooja at the old mutt.

Published: 16th August 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

111-year-old Sri Shivakumara Swami walking out of old Siddaganga Mutt

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Kudos to his inimitable willpower, Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old seer of Siddaganga Mutt, who has eight stents in his bile duct, proved himself agile on Independence Day. On Wednesday, he chose to walk almost 200 metres to board his car and went around the mutt to witness paddy and ragi crops the mutt has raised in the fields.

Usually, from the old mutt, where he rests, he used to walk to his seat at the new mutt to meet devotees. But after he was admitted to a hospital at Kengeri in Bengaluru twice this year for his ill-health and discharged after treatment, he would always use a car. Students and devotees turned curious to have a glimpse and tried, but in vain to fall onto the feet of ‘Nadedaduva Devaru’ (walking god) as his attendants did not allow.

“It’s a great thing to witness the swamiji back on his routine as we are grateful to doctors who had cleared blockages in the bile duct during the treatment last time on June 22,” said Sathish Kumar, a mutt staff. In fact, one could have a maximum of six stents in the bile duct but the seer could withstand eight, he said.
According to mutt authorities, the seer’s routine goes like this.

He wakes up around 4 am and prepares for pooja at the old mutt. It was only after performing and worshipping Lord Siddalingeshwara, he breaks his fast with two button idlis with a tablespoon of pure desi cow’s ghee, split moong dal, milk and a piece of papaya around 6 am. Later, he goes to his seat and reads the newspaper, particularly The New India Express, since the Emergency period, he is a fan of the paper. He also verifies the mutt’s files, besides attending to VIP devotees.

Later at another seat just outside the dining hall, he sits for hours to meet devotees. At 12 noon, he has his lunch (a small bowl of rice and sambar and a fruit juice). His dinner at 9 pm includes ‘dose’ with a tablespoon of ghee, papaya and a glass of milk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivakumara Swami Siddaganga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States