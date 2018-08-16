Home States Karnataka

Yettinahole project: Trial run from December

Senior officials in VJNL revealed that a bridge across Hemavathy river in Haronally will carry the pipelines.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Harsha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A trial run on lifting waters from four tributaries of Netravathi river, as planned under the first phase of Yettinahole flood river diversion project, will begin in December.“Nearly 75 per cent of lift component works under the first phase of Yettinahole project, launched in 2012, have been completed at a total cost of about Rs 3,700 crore,’’ sources in Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL, a special purpose vehicle set up to implement the project) told The New Indian Express.

Senior officials in VJNL revealed that a bridge across Hemavathy river in Haronally will carry the pipelines. From here, water, with help of gravity, will be diverted to a reservoir planned at Bhairagondlu in Koratagere taluk. The construction of a gravity canal up to a distance of 264 km, as envisaged under the second phase, has begun. The canal has been laid along a distance of nearly 150 km. An estimate on laying the pipeline for the remaining 40 km has been submitted to the government, a source said.

The reservoir planned at Bhairagondlu in Koratagere taluk to impound 5.76 tmc of water is expected to submerge 5,426 acres of fertile land spread over five villages in Kortigere and Doddaballapur taluks. “The compensation amount for farmers will exceed Rs 1,700 crore,’’ according to a source. Thus VJNL has decided to acquire lands for the reservoir project on the lines of Pavagada Solar Park.

“Promoters of the solar park did not acquire land but are paying an annual rent to farmers. Thus, the annual rent to farmers who would lose their land to the reservoir project would be a mere Rs 54 crore,’’ a source in VJNL revealed. VJNL Managing Director K Jaiprakash confirmed that the Pavagada model of renting land was discussed in the first meeting convened by Chief Minister H D Kurmaraswamy a week ago.

VJNL keen to seek external assistance
In 2012, then state government had released Rs 12,912.36 crore for the implementation of the Yettinahole flood river diversion project. However, delay in implementing the project resulted in cost escalation. VJNL is now looking at external agencies to fund its third and crucial phase of building feeder canals in order to supply water to 5,600 villages in 29 taluks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yettinahole project H D Kurmaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States