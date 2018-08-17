Home States Karnataka

Another facility shifted out of Belagavi

In a fresh development, the state government has announced shifting of Ayush medicine manufacturing unit from Belagavi to Bengaluru.

Published: 17th August 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a fresh development, the state government has announced shifting of Ayush medicine manufacturing unit from Belagavi to Bengaluru. The decision came a week after the offices of Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project (KSHIP) was shifted from Belagavi to Hassan and Madikeri.

“Instead of bolstering Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, the CM has been taking steps against it. The governments of Congress, BJP and JD(S), which came to power in the last many years after the construction of soudha, have failed to utilise the `400-crore structure effectively,’’ said local leader Shivangouda Patil.
 

BJP MLA Abhay Patil said the state government continues to perpetrate injustice to North Karnataka.

