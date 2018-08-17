Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Army has joined operations to rescue people stranded due to floods and landslides in rain-battered Kodagu district.

Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions of the state like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada have been facing the brunt of incessant rains in the last few days.

"Army has joined the rescue operation along with National Disaster Response Force, Fire department, Quick Response Team, among others," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar informed Chief Minister Kumaraswamy about the rescue operations in the flood and landslide-hit districts of coastal and Malnad regions, it said.

Update on #KodaguFloods rescue efforts -



Since yesterday, @adgpi has deployed 1coln. (Team of 30 to 40 personnel equipped w/ rescue material) in the district. 1000+ persons rescued.

Another @adgpi coln to reach by tonight and both teams to continue ops tomorrow.@nsitharaman — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) August 17, 2018

The statement said the chief minister was also constantly in touch with the district in-charge ministers who are stationed in their respective districts to monitor the rescue operations.

In-charge secretaries are managing the rescue operations.

Kumaraswamy had yesterday announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to the affected districts for relief work.

He had also directed the district administrations to estimate the losses and submit a report in a couple of days, following which the state government is expected to approach the Centre for help.

Meanwhile, 16 railway staff, stuck at Yedakumerirailway station near Sakhaleshpur in Hassan district due tolandslips and rains since August 14, have been rescued.

The chief minister has tweeted, confirming their rescue.