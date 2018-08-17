Karnataka floods: Government announces Rs 200 crore additional funds for all districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced Rs 200 crore additional funds for rescue and relief works in seven districts marred by incessant rains in the state. The CM, along with Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Kodagu in-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, held a meeting to assess the damage caused by rains in the state. District officials have been asked to compile a detailed report on the loss of life and property in two days after which assistance from the Centre will be sought.

“Excess rainfall has led to great loss in seven districts — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada — in the last 4-5 days. Apart from the `237.55-crore deposited to all district commissioner’s PD accounts, we are releasing an additional `200 crore for immediate relief in affected-districts,” he said.

He said district-in charge ministers are aiding relief work round-the-clock and the biggest concern currently is about 300 people stranded in a village in Virajpet of Kodagu. Close to 300 people are waiting to be airlifted from Devasur village. “Despite having helicopters on standby, we are unable to proceed with the airlifting procedure due to the inclement weather. We will try again on Friday,” he said.

Affected districts have witnessed excess rainfall ranging from 62 mm to 175 mm, according to numbers compiled by the CMO. According to official numbers, 1 death has been reported from Udupi, 2 from Kodagu and 1 from Shivamogga. Also, 29 relief camps have been set up across seven districts where 1,755 people have been shifted to with necessary supplies.