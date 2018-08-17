Karnataka: IRCTC launches special train to temple towns

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched an exclusive budget tourist train that would take the passengers from the state to temple destinations in the country on a ten-day tour for an all-inclusive fare of Rs 10,820.

According to the officials at IRCTC, the special train will leave Bengaluru on September 15 and pass through like Mahakaleshwar and Omkaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur and Pushkar in Rajasthan, Trimbakeshwar, Padharpur and Shirdi in Maharashtra.

According to the officials, during the course of the journey, the passengers will be provided vegetarian meals all round, one litre of water every day and tea and coffee two times. IRCTC will also arrange taxis for the transit to the temples from the corresponding railway stations. And also, the tourists will be accompanied by 22-member tour guiding team throughout the journey.

However, the train will not touch Mysuru railway station and the passengers have to go to the Hassan railway station to board the train instead.

"Right now, the number of bookings from Mysuru are not promising, but if we get a good number of bookings from Mysuru, we will extend the train to Mysuru," said Imran Ahmed of IRCTC.

The IRCTC officials also announced the details of domestic as well as international air tour packages at a discounted rate covering several countries like Jordan, Thailand, Egypt and Sri Lanka.