Karnataka: Cauvery in spate, situation turns grim in Periyapatna taluk

With the river flooding the Koppa bridge, vehicular traffic to the famous Golden Temple at Bylakuppe came to a halt.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushing out of the crest gates from Harangi dam in Kodagu district on Friday | udayashankar s

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As heavy rain continued to lash Kodagu district, the flood situation turned grim in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district.

As the Cauvery river was in spate flowing above the danger mark on Friday, the authorities directed people at Avarathi, Koppa, Dodda Kamarahalli, Shanuboganahalli, Hoonapura, Sulekote, Rani Gate and Chikka Hosuru villages to move to safer places.

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande along with Tourism Minister S R Mahesh visited flood affected areas in Koppa. He said that the government has opened a relief centre at Koppa Government school and directed officers to estimate crop and property losses.

“I have told officials to personally visit affected fields to estimate the losses”, he added. There were also reports that 25 houses were damaged in Hunsur sub-division, he said.

CFTRI starts preparation for ready-to-eat food for Kogadu
Mysuru: Central Food Technological Research Institute has started procurement and preparation of ready-to-eat food for the flood victims of Kodagu. The CFTRI in co-ordination with DFRL have to decide the menu that is preferred to feed the affected people of Kodagu district. CFTRI scientist Kollegal Sharma said that they have started preparations and will soon move packed food to victims of floods.

