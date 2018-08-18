Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to undertake aerial survey of Kodagu today

The CM also wrote to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday thanking her for the assistance that the armed forces had provided for relief and rescue operations in Kodagu

Published: 18th August 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:14 AM

Two men being moved to safer ground by a coracle on Graveyard Road in Koppa of Kodagu district on Friday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected Kodagu on Saturday after which he will review the relief operations in the district.

The CM also wrote to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday thanking her for the assistance that the armed forces had provided for relief and rescue operations in Kodagu. “I would like to mention that IAF personnel have rescued more than 1,000 people in the flood-affected areas for which I am greatful to you,” he said in the letter before requesting continued support from the armed forces.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to deploy additional defence personnel for rescue operations in Kodagu district on a request made by Kumaraswamy, a statement from CMO said.

