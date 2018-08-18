Home States Karnataka

Over 900 people yet to be rescued in Kodagu

Flood caused by overflowing Cauvery river has kept local residents on tenterhooks; four more dead.

NDRF personnel rescuing people

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Over 900 people are yet to be rescued from the landslide-prone areas of Kodagu as the district continues to suffer the aftermath of continuous downpour. Massive landslides continue to disrupt connectivity in the district and people are stranded in various landlocked hillocks including Shirangala, Mandalpatti, Mukkodlu, Hattihole, Kaluru, Galibeedu, 2nd Monnangeri and Muvathoklu.

Mukkatira Sabu Uthappa (64) was killed in a landslide at Muvathoklu on Friday morning. The identity of two more is yet to be known. With this, the death toll has risen to six, with three killed in Katakeri on Thursday. A child is also feared dead in the Mukkodlu landslide area. However, district officials do not have the exact number of people stranded and number of people missing as phone connectivity is nil in the district.

Another person Basappa (51) was killed in a landslide at Jodupala. A two-week-old baby succumbed at the district hospital. The baby was rescued near Somwarpet. Over 20 people, stuck in Galibeedu, walked uphill to reach a safer spot near golf course in Madikeri and have been shifted to a relief centre.Massive landslides disrupting telephone services are hampering the rescue operation.

Army, Civil Defence Team, National Disaster Relief Force, Quick Response Team and State Disaster Response Force are working together to carry out the rescue mission.  “The landslides cannot be cleared by earth-movers immediately as the soil is slipping as and when cleared. Since no vehicles can reach the spot where people are stranded, the rescue team is trekking the path. Once they reach the stranded villagers, immediate medical aid would be provided after which they will be shifted to the nearest relief centre,” said Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I.

As many as 67 columns of Army, 50 columns of SDRF, 30 member team of QRT and Civil Defence are currently on the rescue task.

Also, 37 relief centres have been opened across various parts of the district, however, one relief centre at Jodupala was flooded completely demanding immediate evacuation of rescued people.

Residents told to move away from Kapila river

Mysuru: With outflow from Kabini and Kapila increased to 80,000 cusecs from Thursday night, the district administration has closed a stretch of National Highway near Malanamulle on Mysuru - Ooty and Calicut road. The vehicles have been diverted via Kempesiddana Hundi and Hejjige village to reach Nanjangud. Srikanteshwara temple has turned into a island as there is water all around the vicinity. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar visited Nanjangud  and urged people residing near the river to move to safer places as outflows may increase to 90 to 1 lakh cusecs.

