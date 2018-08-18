Patient gets injected, dies, quack held

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The police have arrested a quack following the death of a patient whom he had administered an injection recently.

The accused Krishnaiah has been produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody. He was running Srinivasa Clinic at Tavarekere in Sira taluk.

The victim Shivanna, was suffering from fever and headache. After taking treatment, his health condition worsened and he passed away. Following the complaint by his relatives, Tavarekere police had registered a case.

Since many villages across the district lack doctors at the primary health centres and Ayurveda hospitals, quack end up treating people, sources said.