Timings of 19 trains from Mysuru changed

By Express News Service

MYSURU: According to the new railway timetable of 2018 that was launched by A K Gupta, the general manager of South Western Railway through video conferencing, 19 trains that originate from the city will see a change in the time of departure.

As per the new timetable, Mysuru Solapur Express will leave the city at 3.30 pm instead of 4 pm, Mysuru Jaipur Express will leave the city at 10.30 am instead of 10.20 am , the Mysuru Chennai Express will leave the city at 9 pm instead of 8.30 pm, Mysuru Hubballi Vishwamanva Express will leave by 5.50 am instead of 6.10 am, Mysuru Chamarajanagar passenger will leave at 3 pm instead of 2.50 pm, Mysuru-Yeswanthpura passenger will leave at 7.45 am instead of 8.30 am.

The Mysuru Bengaluru passenger of 5.50 am will now leave at 6.10 am, Mysuru Arsikere passenger of 7.15 am will now leave at 6.30 am. Also, the Mysuru Tuticorin Express, Mysuru Ajmer Express, Mysuru Nanjangud passenger of 9.50 am, Mysuru Chamarajanagar Passenger of 12.30 am and Mysuru Darbanga express were all postponed five minutes from their existing departure time.

Railway officials also announced the speeding up of eight trains from the city for the convenience of railway users. The upgraded trains are Mysuru Mailaduturai train that leave at 4.15 pm, Mysuru Yesvantpur train that leave at 8.25 am, Mysuru Shirdi Sai Nagar train that leave at 5.30 am, Mysuru

Ajmer Express at 6.35 pm, Mysuru Thalaguppa train at 7. 30 pm, Mysuru Chamarajanagar train at 3 pm, Mysuru Bengaluru passenger at 06 10 am and Mysuru Chennai express at 9.00 pm.

The railways have also introduced 18 coaches in multiple high demand trains to accommodate more passengers.