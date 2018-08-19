Home States Karnataka

15 students stranded in Timboli village school for two nights

About 15 students, who went to their school on Thursday morning, could not return to their villages after school hours as the stream water had started flowing above danger level.

In the absence of a bridge, students of a primary school wait to cross a stream at Timboli village in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district. They are forced to wade through the water | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A group of children spent two nights in their school as a small bridge that connects to their villages got washed away following heavy rain in Timboli village of Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

According to the villagers, students of Patilwada and Teregali villages used to go to Timboli Primary School through the bridge over the stream. But due to heavy rain for the last one week, the bridge got washed away. After which, the students were going to their school wading through the stream with the help of their parents.

About 15 students, who went to their school on Thursday morning, could not return to their villages after school hours as the stream water had started flowing above danger level.

The villagers of Timboli made temporary arrangements for the stay of students in the school. When the water level receded on Saturday morning, the children crossed the stream with the help of their parents and villagers.

