Karnataka: Clearing debris from railway line to take a month, say officials

B R Udaya Kumar

Express News Service

SAKLESHPUR: Shortage of labourers to clear the debris on the Sakleshpur, Edakumari and Subramanya railway line following landslides has become a headache for the railway authorities.

Many labourers are refusing to work in the dangerous zone fearing more landslides. The railway officials are luring families from Assam and West Bengal settled in different coffee plantation areas for the purpose. Sources said landslides have occurred in around 50 places. As many as 15 earth moving machines and 25 railway gangmen have been pressed into service.

The Yeshavantapur-Mangaluru-Karwar has been stopped for the last 10 days. According to railway officials, they require a month to clear the debris. The rescue operations were hampered due to continuous landslides following continuous downpour. Roads connecting Hassan-Mangaluru, Madikeri-Hassan and Sonavarapet-Shanivarsante were also closed due to landslides.

Coffee over hundreds of acres is completly damaged and standing paddy crop over thousands of acres is submerged in Arkalgud and Sakleshpur taluks. The district administration has setup information centres and control rooms at affected taluks.