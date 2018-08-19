Special trains to Velankanni ahead of feast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers during the “Our Lady of Good Health” feast at Velankanni, the following special trains with special fares will be operated within the next three weeks.

Vasco da Gama - Velankanni - Vasco da Gama Specials: According to an official release, the Vasco da Gama - Velankanni Special (Train no. 07315) will leave Vasco da Gama at 11:20 am on August 27 and September 2. It will reach Velankani at 1.30 pm the following day.

In return, the Velankanni - Vasco da Gama Special (Train no. 07316) will leave Velankanni at 8.15 pm on August 29 and September 3 and reach Vasco da Gama at 10.30 pm the following day. The train will have stoppages at Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirapalli, Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Thalaserry, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn, Suratkal, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapura, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Karwar, and Madgaon in both directions.

The Vasco da Gama - Velankanni Special (Train no. 07317) will leave Vasco da Gama at 11:20 am on September 6 and reach Velankanni at 1.30 pm the next day. In return, Velankanni - Vasco da Gama Special (Train no. 07318) will leave Velankanni at 8.15 pm on September 8 and reach Vasco da Gama at 11.50 pm the following day.

7 gates lifted at Srisailam reservoir

Kurnool: With the Srisailam reservoir receiving heavy inflows from upstream, seven spillway gates were lifted on Saturday morning and 1.06 lakh cusecs of water was released to Nagarjunasagar. At present, 2.09 lakh cusecs of water is being drawn from the reservoir, including 73,580 cusecs, for power generation. Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao lifted four gates up to 10 feet.