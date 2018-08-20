Home States Karnataka

Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna's blatant display of insensitivity for flood victims draws flak

The video of Revanna throwing biscuit packs at people herded at a relief camp in Arkalgud of Hassan has gone viral.

The video of Revanna throwing biscuit packs at people herded at a relief camp in Arkalgud of Hassan has gone viral. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a brazen display of insensitivity, Karnataka's minister for PWD HD Revanna has been caught on camera flinging relief material at flood victims.

The video of Revanna throwing biscuit packs at people herded at a relief camp in Arkalgud of Hassan has gone viral with the Chief Minister's brother drawing flak for his attitude and sheer lack of respect for flood-affected citizens.

Revanna's behaviour has been deemed humiliating and degrading by many including politicians cutting across party lines but the JD(S) continues to defend its minister. At a time when compassion should be the key for people's representatives, Revanna's behaviour has come across as arrogance. A 1.59-minute video doing the rounds shows the minister posing for cameras at a makeshift relief camp set up in a government school.

Hassan has been witnessing excessive rains and flooding forcing people to take shelter in government-administered relief camps. Revanna who visited the camp on Sunday was seen throwing food in the garb of distribution at those in the camp as cameras flashed. The video has attracted a lot of criticism not just for H D Revanna but also the Congress- the coalition partner in the Karnataka government.

Here is how many on Twitter reacted to Revanna's act.

 

 

Videos of Revanna displaying disdain for flood-affected victims are being shared on various platforms.

The anger spilt on to H D Kumaraswamy and the Congress as well. A video of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy reading a newspaper as the chopper in which he was to undertake an aerial survey of Kodagu, went viral along with Revanna's video.

 The Chief Minister visited Kodagu only on Saturday even as the region was being battered by rains for days earlier. The delay displayed by the Chief Minister was also highlighted. Despite all the criticisms against Revanna, the JD(S) continues to defend him. Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur rejected the video and said that Revanna was a -"good man-". -"Such allegations are wrong. Revanna is a humble person. He visited the relief camps out of concern to support them,-" Kashempur said.

