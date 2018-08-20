Home States Karnataka

Kodagu floods: Politicians open their hearts and purses for flood-affected people

Published: 20th August 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While citizens from the state are mobilising funds and relief material for flood-affected regions of Kerala and Karnataka, political parties are also organising themselves to pitch in.

Cutting across party lines, political entities are using their grassroots-level structures to come to the aide of those affected by floods. While the BJP has decided that its MLAs and MLCs, especially from Bengaluru, will donate two-month salaries towards the Chief Minister's relief fund, Congress has formed a special relief committee to look into raising of funds, the collection of relief material and suitable distribution. Legislators of JD(S) too have decided to contribute their one-month salary towards flood relief.

"All district units have been given a list of requirements like blankets, undergarments, warm clothes. We are also sourcing vegetables to relief camps. All cash donations will be routed through Seva Bharati while relief material will be sent to camps in batches," said CT Ravi, BJP MLA.

The BJP's doctors cell has also been pressed into action with a team of 12 doctors headed to Kodagu. While relief material is being collected for Kerala, loss of connectivity is throwing up challenges for the party. The doctors' cell of is putting together medical aid boxes, including sanitary needs and first aid kits.
Congress, apart from announcing that its MLAs, MLCs and MPs will donate a month's salary towards relief for Kerala and Kodagu, has formed a special team to carry out relief work. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has appointed a 'relief committee' headed by Rajya Sabha MP K C Ramamurthy to oversee all operations with respect to relief and aid. The committee will meet to decide on fundraising and dissemination of relief items.

"Workers have been collecting relief material and a truck with supplies will be sent from Bengaluru after the Committee's meeting on Monday. We need to assess what relief camps need and supply accordingly. The committee will also work out ways of raising funds and decide on accepting donations in cash and kind," Dinesh Gundu Rao said. He added that Congress and JD(S) ministers were on the ground assisting with relief work. Rao had also formed three teams of district-level chiefs to assess ground situation.

On Sunday, senior BJP leader R Ashok held a meeting of all Bengaluru legislators and corporators to coordinate efforts for flood relief. "In this meeting, our legislators gave up all the money they had in hand. We have collected `11.50 lakh so far," Ashok said. The Bengaluru city unit of the BJP has tied up with traders to prepare relief packets that include groceries and toiletries.

