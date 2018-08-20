Home States Karnataka

President Ram Nath Govind, PM Modi enquire about Kodagu floods, express solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed, over a phone call, about the rescue and relief operations carried out by district admin as well as the Armed forces

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A day after he visited flood-ravaged Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the situation in Kodagu and other parts of Karnataka battered by rain.

Modi spoke to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday and assured all assistance in rescue and relief operations. President Ram Nath Kovind also inquired about the flood situation in the state and praised the resilience of the people of Karnataka. Kumaraswamy continued his tour in rain-affected parts of Kodagu on Sunday and took to the skies once again for an aerial survey apart from distributing cheques to those affected by rain-related tragedies.

Modi tweeted: “Spoke to Karnataka CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood-affected areas. @CMofKarnataka.” Kumaraswamy’s office said that Modi, over a phone call, was briefed about the impact, rescue and relief operations by district administration and rescue teams, including the Armed forces. Modi was also informed that 3,500 people have been rescued so far, thanks to the relentless efforts of the teams.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said, “#PresidentKovind spoke to the Governor and the Chief Minister of Karnataka and inquired about the situation following floods in Kodagu and other areas. Praised the resilience of the people of the state and assured them the entire nation was behind them at this critical juncture (sic).”

The state government is yet to prepare a report on the estimated loss of property and cost of rehabilitation, after which a request will be made to the Union government to release funds, the chief minister’s office said. As of now, Karnataka has not placed any request for a central aide for rescue, relief and rehabilitation in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada — the two worst affected districts.

