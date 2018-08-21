Home States Karnataka

Final phase of tiger census to take off in Karnataka

THE final phase of All India Tiger Estimation 2018 will take off in September and is expected to be completed by the year end. With rains tapering off, camera trap exercise will begin soon in ‘other W

Published: 21st August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE final phase of All India Tiger Estimation 2018 will take off in September and is expected to be completed by the year end. With rains tapering off, camera trap exercise will begin soon in ‘other Wildlife/territorial Areas’. However, census has been completed in the five tiger reserves and the data sent for collation and analysis.

The important wildlife/territorial areas include - Kudremukh, Cauvery and MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuaries, Brahmagiri, Madikeri, Virajpet, parts of Mysuru and Karwar, Haliyal divisions, Bhimgad and Bannerghatta. In Bhimgad, camera trapping has already started.

Nodal officer for tiger estimation, CCF Manoj Kumar said, “Every exercise will take 60 days as cameras will have to be redeployed due to shortage from one zone to another. With 1,200 pairs of cameras, this will be done in two phases and completed in four months.”

In the census held in the five tiger reserves of Bandipur, Nagarhole, BRT, Bhadra and Kali, there has been a significant rise in the tiger numbers as also a matching increase in prey density. Further, the premier tiger reserve of Nagarhole has shown the presence of 18 tiger cubs as also many a sub adult.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests(Wildlife) C Jayaram added that annual census has already revealed an increase in numbers in tiger reserves. “This has been due to protection efforts resulting in rise in their population. All five reserves show a definite increase in numbers as per the four phased-protocol for counting. This census, four pairs of cameras are being deployed as per the requirement of placing camera traps every 2 sqkms compared to 4 sqkms earlier.”

Once the whole exercise is completed, Jayaram stressed they can come to a conclusion and come out with the exact numbers of tigers in the state. The nodal agency for the tiger census - the Wildlife Institute of India will finally be responsible for all the tabulation and collation of the data and will announce the numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony