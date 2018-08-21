Home States Karnataka

Pre-fabricated houses for flood-affected

To provide much-needed assistance to those who lost their homes in the Kodagu and coastal Karnataka floods, the state government will use pre-fabricated house construction technology to complete const

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To provide much-needed assistance to those who lost their homes in the Kodagu and coastal Karnataka floods, the state government will use pre-fabricated house construction technology to complete construction in three days.

On Monday, Housing Minister U T Khader told The New Indian Express that at present the state government was focusing more on rescuing the victims.

“It is important at present to provide a temporary safer shed for these victims. We also need to ensure schooling of children who are at relief centres. Once rain subsides, we will take up the issue of housing,’’ Khader said.  

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that the government wanted to adopt the Indira Canteen model of construction for houses in these districts. “We have the technology to build such houses in only one day,” he said.

