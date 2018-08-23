Home States Karnataka

KSRTC bus turned into ICU ambulance, sent to Kerala

A KSRTC bus has been modified into an ICU ambulance to shift large numbers of victims of emergency in Kerala at one go. The ‘Golden Hour Rescue Wagon’ has been sent from Bengaluru to Ernakulam. Prepar

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The inside of the KSRTC bus-ambulance which has been sent to Kerala to transport victims en masse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A KSRTC bus has been modified into an ICU ambulance to shift large numbers of victims of emergency in Kerala at one go. The ‘Golden Hour Rescue Wagon’ has been sent from Bengaluru to Ernakulam. Prepared with the help of Brains Hospital here, it is equipped with eight beds, oxygen cylinders, warmer, multipara monitor, suction line, IV fluids, splint, wound dressing materials and all emergency medicines.

A team of trained paramedics are actively participating in the medical treatment, rescue and evacuation process. Since Tuesday morning, the Golden Hour team members have been working in association with the rapid action team from the District Hospital, Ernakulam in providing emergency medical help to the affected people at the rescue camps around Ernakulam. The team visited two of the rescue camps at North Paravur taluk, Ernakulam district in Kerala on Tuesday. Over 500 affected people have taken shelter in these two camps. At these camps, the team provided TT immunization to over 100 people. On Wednesday, the team visited two other health camps at Gothuruth and Chittattukara in Ernakulam providing prophylactic medicines and also counselling.

“After any such natural calamity, there are chances of water-borne and vector-borne diseases spreading. Hence, it is very important to take preventive medications,” said Shashi Kumar HS, Paramedical Instructor, Golden Hour, currently working in Ernakulam.

Dr NK Venkataramana, founder, Brains Hospital, said, “We have built a unique wagon in association with the KSRTC where a bus has been converted into an ICU ambulance, which can shift large number of victims of emergency together. The objective is to be ready for any day-to-day emergency or mass casualty.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games