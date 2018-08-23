Shiroor seer died of natural causes: Forensic report

By Express News Service

UDUPI : More than a month after Shiroor seer Lakshmivara Theertha died, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that he died of natural causes owing to a rupture in the liver. The police, however, are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

The seer died at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on July 19. The FSL report was handed over to the director of Kasturba Hospital by Karkala Deputy SP Belliappa, the investigating officer, on Monday.

Sources told The New Indian Express that the doctors in Kasturba Hospital are expected to officially reveal the cause of death in two days after going through the FSL report. Meanwhile, the district police have sent a questionnaire to the doctors in Kasturba Hospital asking for clarifications to conclude the investigation.

After the death of the seer on July 19, Dr Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, had suspected that the Shiroor seer might have consumed food laced with poison and died of poisoning. But it is said that the Medical Superintendent, while speaking to the media, jumped the gun and declared that poison was found in the seer’s body. The autopsy, however, found no poisonous substance in the seer’s body.