Large-scale loss: Karnataka plans to seek Rs 2000 crore from Centre to rebuild Kodagu

Rebuilding Kodagu is going to be a long and arduous task that would take several months. According to initial assessment by the state government, the extent of damage caused by heavy rains and landsli

Published: 24th August 2018

Landslide at Sitharam Patti near Kalur village in Kodagu | Pushkar V

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rebuilding Kodagu is going to be a long and arduous task that would take several months. According to initial assessment by the state government, the extent of damage caused by heavy rains and landslides that left behind a trail of destruction in the district could go up to around D2,500 crore. Landslides that claimed 16 lives damaged over 2,200 houses, roads and caused large scale loss of crops.
District-in-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, who is camping in Kodagu to supervise rescue and relief operations, said that the state government is likely to seek Central assistance to the tune of D2,000 crore for rebuilding Kodagu.

“According to our initial estimates, loss due to damage caused to houses, national highways and other roads is over D1,000 crore and it could go up to D2,500 crore once we include loss of crops and all other aspects,” the minister told The New Indian Express on Thursday. “Initial report has been sent to the state government and detailed assessment by visiting all affected villages will be done after taking up relief works and providing connectivity.”

The state cabinet meeting, which is scheduled on Friday evening, is expected to discuss the damage caused due to landslides in Kodagu and long-term measures needed to be taken to rebuild the district. According to the minister, a report seeking financial assistance to the Centre will be sent after discussing it in the cabinet. The government will send another report after completing detailed assessment of damage.

Currently, 5,041 people are staying in 51 relief camps in the district and measures are being taken to put up temporary structures using aluminium sheets to house around 10,000 people.“For those, who want to build their own homes, the government is mulling over providing financial assistance of around `5 lakh,” said the minister.

FLOOD FURY
 Loss estimated to be around D2,500 crore
 Detailed assessment to be taken up after completing relief works
 2,200 houses, several roads damaged
 5,041 people staying in 51 relief camps

