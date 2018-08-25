Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of showing step motherly attitude to Kodagu devastation

By UNI

MYSURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today accused the Centre of showing step motherly attitude towards devastation caused by floods and landslides in Kodagu district and other parts of the State and is acting in a most irresponsible manner.

''Till date they have not released not even a rupee and I demand that the Centre should come out with a special package for rehabilitation to Kodagu district.

There has been a huge loss and unprecedented damage has been caused'' he told newsmen here on Saturday.

He said that even for Kerala State the quantum of relief provided by the Centre was not adequate compared to the devastation caused.

He also condemned the manner in which Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited the affected areas in Kodagu without making any announcement about the relief the Centre would provide.

As she had come as an emissary of the Prime Minister, she should have discussed with him before visiting the region and announced some relief package.

She had a responsibility to the State as she was a local Member of Parliament, he added.

When asked about reports stating that he would be the next Chief Minister of the State, he said that his remarks at a meeting in Hassan has been distorted.

He had stated that the Congress would come to power in the next Assembly elections after the present coalition government completed its full five year term.

He said he would be visiting Europe on a holiday following a long pending invitation from a friend.

Besides his son Yethindra, Ministers R V Deshpande and K J George would accompany him along with K Govindaraj, MLC.