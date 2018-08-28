Home States Karnataka

H D Kumaraswamy gets Breather between challenges

At a time of great challenges, Kumaraswamy’s acquittal in a denotification case after more than 10 long years is a silver lining, not just for the Chief Minister but the JD(S) as a whole.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The humongous farm loan waiver, rehabilitation in flood-ravaged districts running into crores and more importantly, the purported constant threat to his coalition government may be destroying Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s sleep but a city civil court’s order on Monday has come as a relief. At a time of great challenges, Kumaraswamy’s acquittal in a denotification case after more than 10 long years is a silver lining, not just for the Chief Minister but the JD(S) as a whole.

“It is a relief but not a surprise,” said JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed reacting to Kumaraswamy’s discharge from the case. The party, as well as its leaders, have maintained that Kumaraswamy was falsely implicated in the case by political rivals. The order, that comes days ahead of the elections to 105 Urban Local Bodies in Karnataka, has enthused party cadres. “Now he has one less thing to worry about. He can use that time for something constructive like the relief and rehabilitation of hundreds who have been displaced due to floods in Kodagu,” Ahmed added.

The order also comes at a time when the Chief Minister has been publicly speaking about cleaning up corruption in the system. The acquittal, the party hopes, will go a long way in helping Kumaraswamy pride on his “clean image”. The court’s order comes as a breather for the Chief Minister who has been under immense pressure by the opposition, as well as the farming community, to waive off all farm loans. For the last three months, the farm loan waiver has been the focus of H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Before the modalities of the waiver were sorted out, incessant rains and floods ravaged seven districts of the state.

Even as relief and rehabilitation process is underway in these districts, H D Kumaraswamy, by his own admission, is threatened by efforts to topple his government. His discharge in the case comes as an oasis of relief for Kumaraswamy who is treading on a thin line hurdled with challenges after challenges in the last three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Breather Dnotification H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love