High Court to charge three IAS officers with contempt of court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:As three IAS officers failed to comply its order by not providing alternative sites to a petitioner, the Karnataka High Court on Monday decided to frame charges against them in a contempt case.The three IAS officers were Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Rakesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department Mahendra Jain, and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department Rajkumar Khatri.

Observing that the act of the bureaucrats is wilful disobedience, the division bench of Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice H T Narendra Prasad, adjourned the hearing to September 5 to frame charges against them.These bureaucrats have to appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing as they have prima facie violated order of the court.

The officials have failed to provide two alternative sites to petitioner Narasimha Murthy S N, against occupying and utilising his two sites formed out of the acquired land that belongs to him, after the acquisition proceedings were quashed. Then, the single bench had given a month’s time to the BDA to allot alternative sites to the land owner, in 2016.

But, the BDA did not comply it. Then, Narasimha Murthy filed the contempt petition before the High Court in February 2018. Although several adjournments were taken, saying that the efforts were on to settle the dispute amicably, the records placed before the court on Monday revealed the contradictory stand of the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department.

Bail relaxation plea: HC asks Nalpad to approach trial court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked Mohammed Nalpad, son of Congress MLA N A Haris, to approach the trial court for relaxation of the bail conditions. Justice John Michael Cunha directed Nalpad to approach the trial court, after hearing the affidavit filed by Nalpad. Nalpad has sought the court’s permission to visit his brother in the UK for 15 days,as the court imposed a condition that he should not leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission, while granting him bail on June 14 this year.

Nalpad and others were arrested by Cubbon Park police for allegedly assaulted Vidwat L at a high-end

cafe in UB City, and later they were released on bail.