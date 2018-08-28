Home States Karnataka

High Court to charge three IAS officers with contempt of court

As three IAS officers failed to comply its order by not providing alternative sites to a petitioner, the Karnataka High Court on Monday decided to frame charges against them in a contempt case. 

Published: 28th August 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:As three IAS officers failed to comply its order by not providing alternative sites to a petitioner, the Karnataka High Court on Monday decided to frame charges against them in a contempt case.The three IAS officers were Commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Rakesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department Mahendra Jain, and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department Rajkumar Khatri.

Observing that the act of the bureaucrats is wilful disobedience, the division bench of Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice H T Narendra Prasad, adjourned the hearing to September 5 to frame charges against them.These bureaucrats have to appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing as they have prima facie violated order of the court.

The officials have failed to provide two alternative sites to petitioner Narasimha Murthy S N, against occupying and utilising his two sites formed out of the acquired land that belongs to him, after the acquisition proceedings were quashed. Then, the single bench had given a month’s time to the BDA to allot alternative sites to the land owner, in 2016.

But, the BDA did not comply it. Then, Narasimha Murthy filed the contempt petition before the High Court in February 2018. Although several adjournments were taken, saying that the efforts were on to settle the dispute amicably, the records placed before the court on Monday revealed the contradictory stand of the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department.

Bail relaxation plea: HC asks Nalpad to approach trial court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked Mohammed Nalpad, son of Congress MLA N A Haris, to approach the trial court for relaxation of the bail conditions. Justice John Michael Cunha directed Nalpad to approach the trial court, after hearing the affidavit filed by Nalpad. Nalpad has sought the court’s permission to visit his brother in the UK for 15 days,as the court imposed a condition that he should not leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission, while granting him bail on June 14 this year.
Nalpad and others were arrested by Cubbon Park police for allegedly assaulted Vidwat L at a high-end
cafe in UB City, and later they were released on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAS officers Karnataka High Court Bangalore Development Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love