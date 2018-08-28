Home States Karnataka

Stranded animals yet to be rescued in Kodagu

While CUPA, after establishing approach roads and building connectivity, is rescuing cattle and other pets from the rain-affected area.

A man carrying an LPG cylinder and a stove wades through the flooded Kushalnagar-Hassan Road in Kodagu. (Photo | EPS)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI:The rescue of stranded villagers might have ended in Kodagu district. However, the rescue operation of animals is ongoing in the landslide-prone areas of the district by both district administration and CUPA.

While CUPA, after establishing approach roads and building connectivity, is rescuing cattle and other pets from the rain-affected area, a team of government veterinarian doctors are also on a march every morning to feed the stranded cattle.

The team has so far visited Mukkodlu and Makkanduru and has rescued over 22 cattle. On Monday, a team of five veterinarian doctors and inspectors - Dr Prasanna, Dr Ramesh, Dr Shantesh, Inspector Naveen Kumar and Sunil Kumar - were headed to 2nd Monnangeri village (the worst-affected village in the disaster).

Parking the jeep at the last driving point, the team along with the villagers carried 5 kg of cattle feed each and began their trek through the unruly forests to reach 2nd Monnageri.The spot, which hasn’t been visited by NDRF, media or ministers, is now being visited by a team of doctors to feed the cattle.

After nearly 2 km walk on the deserted mountain, the team saw the first house, which had two dogs as its occupants. While the team of veterinarians have been supplied with loads of cattle feed, they say that food for other pets hasn’t reached them. Nevertheless, the two dogs were fed by a dog lover who had joined the team in their trail.

Moving on, the team of doctors went to different houses that reared many cattle and fed them. Extra feed was also dropped in the boxes and hay was pulled from the attic and laid at the cattle shed. “We also found carcasses of three cattle - one calf and two cows - on our way. They might have died due to excess cold and drop in body temperature,” confirms Dr Prasanna. With no equipment and manpower, these cattle had to be let in the open to decay without being buried.

On their way, the team of doctors also witnessed a cow stuck in a tiny hole, which was rescued and treated with pain killers and an injection. “Our main aim is to feed and treat the cattle stranded in the rain-affected areas,” concludes Dr Prasanna.

‘Afforestation Fund may help’
According to environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy, the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF), of which Karnataka was allotted around Rs 900 crore, can be utilised to regrow the lost forest cover due to landslides. The CAF oversees afforestation in lieu of forest land that is acquired for other purposes. "This fund could be utilised to help recover the land which is now devoid of any plantation and this could help prevent more landslides if heavy rains strike the district again in the future," he said. State minister Krishna Byregowda had recently said that the government would look into its possibility.

Mom cooks  up story for compensation

Madikeri: A story of a seven-year-old boy being washed off from a mother’s hand at Kaluru village was narrated emotionally two days ago by DGP Neelamani Raju during a press conference. The sad story had received empathy from media and public. However, it is now revealed that the story was cooked up by the couple Somashekar and Suma to claim government compensation of Rs 5 lakh.Somashekar, a resident of Polibetta had divorced his first wife Devi and married Suma. Suma had divorced her first husband Ramesh and left behind her sons Muthappa and Gagan to marry Somashekar. They were working as labourers. Following the natural calamity in the district, the couple cooked up a story for compensation. The couple had submitted a report of their son Gagan Ganapathi being drowned at Kaluru and gained empathy on humanitarian grounds; they hoped to attain the compensation amount. “Gagan, now 10 years old, is still alive. This was revealed during the police investigation. The case has now been closed,” confirmed DYSP Sunder Raj.

