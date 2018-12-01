Garden to come up on 10 acres at popular Bhadra Dam site

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Bhadra River Project in Lakkavalli, about 32 km from Shivamogga, will be developed on the lines of the Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Mandya district. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2 crore.

Sources in the tourism department in Shivamogga told TNIE that the state government has released Rs 2 crore to develop the dam into a tourist spot. “A garden will be developed on the lines of Brindavan Garden of KRS. Though the proposed garden will not be as magnificent as the KRS garden, it will still be a key tourist attraction. The grant of Rs 2 crore will be utilised to the fullest. If required, more funds will be sought to develop the garden further,” said assistant director, tourism department, Hanuma Naik.

The garden will be developed on 10 acres of land. “A large parcel of land is available at the dam site, which we will utilise for this purpose. A detailed plan will soon be prepared,” Naik added.

Bhadra Dam is located near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The Bhadra river rises in the Western Ghats of Kudremukh range, and is linked to its tributaries – the Somavahini, Thadabehalla and Odirayanahalla. The river flows through the city of Bhadravathi and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary – another tourist attraction of the region.

According to tourism department sources, the dam attracts thousands of tourists every year. Small islands created by the dam are major attractions for tourists. Migratory birds also take shelter in the dam. Jungle fowl, painted bush-quail, hill myna, red spurfowl, emerald dove, great black woodpecker and Malabar parakeet are some of the birds found here.

BHADRA STATS

1,968 sqkm Catchment area

71.50 tmc Gross storage

8.50 tmc Dead storage (is

63 tmc Live storage

4 Crest gates

4 Hydropower units

40.4 MW Power generated