Home States Karnataka

Garden to come up on 10 acres at popular Bhadra Dam site

The Bhadra River Project in Lakkavalli, about 32 km from Shivamogga, will be developed on the lines of the Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Mandya district.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bhadra Dam near Lakkavalli | Shimoga Nandan

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Bhadra River Project in Lakkavalli, about 32 km from Shivamogga, will be developed on the lines of the Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Mandya district. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2 crore. 

Sources in the tourism department in Shivamogga told TNIE that the state government has released  Rs 2 crore to develop the dam into a tourist spot. “A garden will be developed on the lines of Brindavan Garden of KRS. Though the proposed garden will not be as magnificent as the KRS garden, it will still be a key tourist attraction. The grant of Rs 2 crore will be utilised to the fullest. If required, more funds will be sought to develop the garden further,” said assistant director, tourism department, Hanuma Naik.

The garden will be developed on 10 acres of land. “A large parcel of land is available at the dam site, which we will utilise for this purpose. A detailed plan will soon be prepared,” Naik added. 

Bhadra Dam is located near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The Bhadra river rises in the Western Ghats of Kudremukh range, and is linked to its tributaries – the Somavahini, Thadabehalla and Odirayanahalla. The river flows through the city of Bhadravathi and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary – another tourist attraction of the region.

According to tourism department sources, the dam attracts thousands of tourists every year. Small islands created by the dam are major attractions for tourists. Migratory birds also take shelter in the dam. Jungle fowl, painted bush-quail, hill myna, red spurfowl, emerald dove, great black woodpecker and Malabar parakeet are some of the birds found here.

BHADRA STATS
1,968 sqkm Catchment area 
71.50 tmc Gross storage 
8.50 tmc Dead storage (is 
63 tmc Live storage 
4 Crest gates 
4 Hydropower units 
40.4 MW Power generated

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhadra Dam Shivamogga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp