Mekedatu project may wipe out Sangama, disturb jumbo corridor

BENGALURU: The Mekedatu project holds much promise for the thirsting citizens of Bengaluru and its surroundings, but spells bad news for tourism and wildlife. Sangama, a hot weekend destination for Bengalureans, may get submerged by the multipurpose dam at Mekedatu. The project could also disturb the elephant corridor that connects Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is expected to address Bengaluru’s drinking water needs for the next 30 years.

According to sources, the 67tmcft capacity balancing reservoir, the biggest in the Cauvery basin, will submerge Sangama, which attracts at least 3,000 tourists daily on weekends. Sangama is the place where the Cauvery and Arkavathy rivers meet, and continue their downward journey towards Mekedatu in Kanakapura, around 90km from Bengaluru.

Officials say the project requires 4,716 hectares of land. Of that, over 90 per cent is forest land and the remaining is revenue land.

Wildlife activists are expressing concern over the likelihood of the elephant corridor being disturbed, though forest department officials refused to comment about its impact, stating that the project is still in the initial stages.

“Sangama forest range will be the worst hit by the project which will disturb the elephant corridor that connects Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and may even result in an increase in man-animal conflict in the region,” said a wildlife activist.

After getting in-principle approval for the `5,912-crore Mekedatu project, Karnataka has initiated the process to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which could be ready in the next eight or nine months. It will be submitted to the Central government, Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Tamil Nadu government. Work can start only after the DPR is approved by the Centre, which will also look into concerns raised by Tamil Nadu.

NEW RESERVOIR

■ Multipurpose drinking water and hydropower project

■ Promises to cater to Bengaluru’s needs beyond 2030

■ Storage capacity: 66tmcft

■ Will generate 400MW power

The DPR will be scrutinised by the Central Water Commission (CWC) that would examine whether the project conforms to conditions under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award and the recent apex court order. The DPR would be approved only if the CWC is convinced that the project would not impinge on Tamil Nadu’s rights to its share of water without any hindrance.

According to sources privy to the developments, it would take eight to nine months to prepare the DPR. “Once the DPR is ready, it will be submitted to the Centre, Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and also the Tamil Nadu government. Actual work on the project will start after getting clearance for the DPR,” sources said. “Hopefully, in the next one and half years, we expect approval of the DPR and it will take around four years to complete the project,” sources said.

The multipurpose drinking water and hydropower project will involve construction of a balancing reservoir with a storage capacity of 66tmc at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk, around 90km from Bengaluru. Karnataka is keen to fast-track the project as it could have a decisive role in deciding Bengaluru’s growth path for the coming decades, and also help douse the confrontation between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery water.

In the absence of any other water source beyond Cauvery, and the present allocation from KRS and Kabini to meet drinking water needs of Bengaluru set to prove inadequate in the coming years, Mekedatu promises to be the best option to meet the future drinking water needs of the burgeoning metropolis, which has emerged as one of the growth engines of the Indian economy, sources said.

Currently, Bengaluru gets around 1350 MLD Cauvery water and according to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officers, the requirement will go up to 2285 MLD by 2030. Mekedatu, officials hope, will help address drinking water needs beyond 2030.

“Now, only one-third of Bengaluru is covered by Cauvery supply, while the remaining two-third is struggling for water. The entire city can be covered completely once the project is ready, and it will take care of drinking water needs for the next 30 years,” said Prof Aravind Galagali, former director, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) of the Ministry of Water Resources, and Mekedatu Committee member.

“The balancing reservoir, with a storage capacity of 66tmc, will help regulate release of water to Tamil Nadu. Whenever there is a shortage of water, the state has to release to Tamil Nadu from its reserves. Once the project is ready, additional storage will help regulate release of water, so there will be no more fights between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” said Prof Galagali.

According to the feasibility report, the project would generate about 400MW of power, apart from meeting the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Ramangaram and other towns for the coming years.

“As this is a very crucial project for Karnataka and the CWDT has no objections, the state government should not delay the project. After obtaining all clearances, it should use its own non-Plan resources and execute the project within four years. Adequate budget should be provided for it,” said irrigation expert and former secretary, minor irrigation department, Captain S Raja Rao.