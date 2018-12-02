Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru-Mysuru 8-lane NH works to start on January 8

Reviewing National Highway projects in Karnataka, the CM directed the officials to expedite the process of getting required clearances for the project to widen the highway to eight lane.

Published: 02nd December 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy interacts with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Works on the project to construct an eight-lane highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru will start on January 8, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday. Reviewing National Highway projects in Karnataka, the CM directed the officials to expedite the process of getting required clearances for the project to widen the highway to eight lane.

The officials have been directed to get the Forest Department clearance required for some part of the eight-lane project. The CM also directed the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) and Revenue Department officials to complete pending works in their respective departments in coordination with the deputy commissioners. 

Traffic density has increased the duration of travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru. 
Once the eight-lane highway project is completed, the commute time between the two cities is expected to reduce significantly.He said 1,954 km of national highway works in the state is under process and in the current year, the state plans to take up work for another 516 km.  

He directed officials to complete NH projects in the state in a time-bound manner.  Kumaraswamy said the state government has identified alternative lands for those who lost their lands for the project. He directed the Ramnagara Deputy Commissioner to approve the proposal for alternative land allotment for those affected by the project in the district. The meeting to review the NH projects was attended by Public Works Department Minister H D Revanna, senior officers from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state government.

Gadkari lays foundation for D1,865 cr NH projects

Hassan:Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the Centre is committed to completing all important projects of National Highways Authority of India in a time-bound manner. Speaking after  laying the foundation stone for highway projects to the tune of D1,865 crore, he said his department has prepared a DPR for D2 lakh crore for the development of NHs in different parts of the country, besides increasing construction capacity to 28km per day.

He hoped it will reach 40km per day in the next six months.Stressing on the importance of biofuel due to high demand for petroleum products, Gadkari said the country is purchasing fuel to the tune of D70,000cr every year. Stressing the need to popularise biofuel, he said Karnataka has a huge potential to combat agriculture crisis through biofuel. 

