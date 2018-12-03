Home States Karnataka

Bring Ram Temple ordinance or we will fast: Pejawar Mutt seer

Swami Akhileshwarananda Swamiji of Jabalpur in his address, accused the successive governments of ignoring the sentiments of Hindus to appease one community.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:08 AM

Milind Parande

General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Milind Parande addresses a gathering at National College Grounds to demand a legislation for the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seers of various Hindu religious mutts and leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday vowed not to rest till the Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya as they declared “it is our birthright.”Leading the charge, Vishvesha Teertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said they would launch hunger agitation if the Union government fails to bring an ordinance in this regard.

Addressing the ‘Janagraha Sabha’ at the National College Grounds here organised by VHP to demand that the Modi government take the legislation route to enable construction of the temple, the Pejawar seer said, “A delegation of Hindu seers and religious leaders should soon meet the Prime Minister to urge him to bring an ordinance.”

Referring to the Supreme Court declining to hold a hearing with immediate urgency, the seer said, “I am now 88 years old. I want to see the temple built during my lifetime. We should not rest till the temple is built. We all should turn into Hanumans in the endeavour to build the temple.”

He took exception to those who term those fighting for Ram Temple as ‘communal’.  “We want to build the temple with love, not violence. We are not begging for the temple. It is an issue of Hindu pride,” he said and appealed to Muslims and Christians to co-operate to fulfil the wish of the Hindus.

Swami Akhileshwarananda Swamiji of Jabalpur in his address accused the successive governments of ignoring the sentiments of Hindus to appease one community. “Sri Ram is our hero and idol, not Babar who razed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to build Babri Masjid. Hindus and Indian culture are under sustained attack for centuries and we should put an end to this unitedly,” he said.

VHP National Secretary-General Milind Parande made a strong plea for the Modi government to bring an ordinance. “The patience of Hindus is running out. The apex court showed urgency to deliver its judgment on Sabarimala issue, but is refusing to show the same urgency on Ram Temple issue,” he said.

Earlier, thousands of VHP activists and members of various pro-Hindu outfits took out bike rallies from various parts of the city and converged at National College grounds. Thousands marched in a procession with a huge cut-out of Lord Ram.

