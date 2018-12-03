Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: CA aspirant dies during Ganeshotsava pyrotechnics in Tiptur

The incident occurred when a high capacity cracker exploded killing chartered accountant student Sitara on the spot and leaving three more persons injured.

Published: 03rd December 2018 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chartered Accountant student Sitara

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Twenty-one year old Sitara, a chartered accountant student at BRICS Academy at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru had died of a freak accident during the Ganeshotsava celebrations at Tiptur town on Sunday night. 

It was at the exhibition of pyrotechnics, which she along with her friends, were watching, that the incident occurred when a high capacity cracker exploded killing her on the spot and leaving three more persons injured at around 1 a.m. Another severely injured youth Jithendra(20) of Mattihalli village was admitted to the government hospital. 

The body of the girl was shifted to the district general hospital here for the post-mortem.

The deceased hailed from Hadavanaghatta Janatha Colony near Ammasandra of Turuvekere taluk and Sitara was the daughter of 'mike set' Rajanna and Lalithamma.

After her Bcom graduation, she aspired to be a Chartered Accountant and was preparing for CA examinations living at her uncle Nagendra's residence in Bengaluru.

It was Tiptur Ganeshothsava's grand finale which incorporated pyrotechnics as a major attraction and it's for the first time that such an accident occurred, according to sources. There was heavy police security to prevent untoward incidents. But a firecracker of a large capacity might have misfired resulting in the accident, observed an eyewitness.  

Speaking to TNIE over the phone the superintendent of police Dr Divya V Gopinath clarified as prima facie a projectile had hit the deceased. " There were no burns on the body and only the medical investigations could ascertain about the cause of the death", she maintained.

